Albania's state oil firm takes over fields from partner
TIRANA, Jan 26 Albania's state-owned Albpetrol said on Thursday it had reclaimed two oil zones from its output-sharing partner GBC Oil after it failed to pay Albpetrol more than $20 million.
Dec 14 Ocean Rig Udw Inc :
* Fleet wide utilization for q3 of 2016 was 97.43%
* Total backlog as of december 12, 2016 amounted to $1.8 billion
* Ocean Rig Udw - continues to explore strategic alternatives with financial, legal advisors, may include possible restructuring under us bankruptcy laws
* Ocean Rig Udw inc. Reports financial and operating results for the third quarter 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.47
* Q3 revenue $335 million versus I/B/E/S view $360.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Citigroup Inc executives are confident about the Mexico economy and their Citibanamex subsidiary because the country's low labor costs will make it competitive in global exports regardless of potential changes by the U.S. government in trade agreements.
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, said on Thursday it was hopeful it can cope with any U.S. tax reforms after posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on the back of a stronger stock market.