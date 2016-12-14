BRIEF-Smiths Group sells Interconnect's power business for 162 mln stg
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg
Dec 14 Veritex Holdings Inc :
* Veritex Holdings Inc - two representatives of sovereign bancshares' board of directors will join veritex board of directors
* Veritex - will issue 5,117,647 shares of its common stock and pay approximately $58.0 million in cash to existing shareholders of sovereign bancshares
* Veritex Holdings, Inc. To merge with sovereign bancshares, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday, supported by mergers and acquisitions-related optimism, with Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion deal to buy Actelion lifting shares in the Swiss biotech firm.
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.