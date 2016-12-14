Dec 14 Veritex Holdings Inc :

* Veritex Holdings Inc - two representatives of sovereign bancshares' board of directors will join veritex board of directors

* Veritex - will issue 5,117,647 shares of its common stock and pay approximately $58.0 million in cash to existing shareholders of sovereign bancshares

* Veritex Holdings, Inc. To merge with sovereign bancshares, inc.