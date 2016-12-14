BRIEF-Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
* Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
Dec 14 Diamondback Energy Inc
* Announces transformational acquisition in the Delaware Basin and increases 2017 production outlook
* Deal immediately accretive on acreage and financial metrics
* Increasing its preliminary full year 2017 production guidance to a range of 64.0 to 73.0 mboe/d
* Increasing its 2017 capital expenditure guidance to a range of $700 to $900 million
* Deal for purchase price of $2.43 billion
* To acquire all leasehold interests and related assets of Brigham Resources Operating LLC and Brigham Resources Midstream LLC
* Purchase price consisting of $1.62 billion in cash and 7.69 million shares of Diamondback common stock
* Intends to finance cash portion of purchase price, through cash on hand and proceeds from one or more capital markets transactions
* Diamondback anticipates it will spend up to $75 million on infrastructure investments in delaware basin in 2017Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.
