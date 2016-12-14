Dec 14 Pier 1 Imports Inc :

* Pier 1 imports inc sees fy gaap earnings per share to be in range of $0.30 to $0.34

* Pier 1 imports inc sees fy capital expenditures of approximately $48 million

* Pier 1 imports inc- qtrly net sales for q3 of fiscal 2017 decreased 0.4% to $475.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $466.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pier 1 imports inc sees fy adjusted earnings per share between $0.37 to $0.41

* Pier 1 imports inc- company expects to close approximately 15 net stores in fiscal 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $1.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pier 1 imports inc- inventories at end of q3 of fiscal 2017 decreased approximately 5% to $479.8 million, compared to $503.0 million a year ago

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 same store sales rose 1.8 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $475.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $466.4 million