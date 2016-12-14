Albania's state oil firm takes over fields from partner
TIRANA, Jan 26 Albania's state-owned Albpetrol said on Thursday it had reclaimed two oil zones from its output-sharing partner GBC Oil after it failed to pay Albpetrol more than $20 million.
Dec 14 Pier 1 Imports Inc :
* Pier 1 imports inc sees fy gaap earnings per share to be in range of $0.30 to $0.34
* Pier 1 imports inc sees fy capital expenditures of approximately $48 million
* Pier 1 imports inc- qtrly net sales for q3 of fiscal 2017 decreased 0.4% to $475.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $466.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pier 1 imports inc sees fy adjusted earnings per share between $0.37 to $0.41
* Pier 1 imports inc- company expects to close approximately 15 net stores in fiscal 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $1.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pier 1 imports inc- inventories at end of q3 of fiscal 2017 decreased approximately 5% to $479.8 million, compared to $503.0 million a year ago
* Pier 1 imports, inc. Reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.22
* Q3 earnings per share $0.17
* Q3 same store sales rose 1.8 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $475.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $466.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Citigroup Inc executives are confident about the Mexico economy and their Citibanamex subsidiary because the country's low labor costs will make it competitive in global exports regardless of potential changes by the U.S. government in trade agreements.
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, said on Thursday it was hopeful it can cope with any U.S. tax reforms after posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on the back of a stronger stock market.