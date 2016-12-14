BRIEF-Great Lakes announces changes to board of directors
* Great lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - with addition of messrs. Dickerson and steuert, board will expand to nine members
Dec 14 Bio-techne Corp :
* Says certain existing astute medical investors also participated in financing, which totaled $43 million
* Press release - bio-techne and astute medical form strategic partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quorum Information Technologies - announced a partnership to bring autovance desk, to dealerships that use xsellerator dealership management system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Suncoke Energy, Inc. Announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results and provides full-year 2017 guidance