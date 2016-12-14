Dec 14 Schweitzer-mauduit International Inc
:
* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - transaction is
expected to be accretive to adjusted eps by approximately $0.30
in 2017
* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - as part of
agreement, there are three potential earn-out payments with a
maximum of $40 million in aggregate.
* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - deal for $295
million
* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - expects to realize
tax benefits having an estimated net present value of
approximately $75 million from deal
* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc- transaction is
expected to be funded through company's existing credit facility
* SWM announces agreement to acquire Conwed Plastics Llc,
leader in resin-based netting
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: