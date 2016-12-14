BRIEF-Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
* Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
Dec 14 Stone Energy Corp
* Announced that they had filed voluntary petitions under chapter 11 of title 11 of United States Code
* Announces filing for court approval of prepackaged restructuring plan
* Assuming implementation of plan, Stone expects to eliminate approximately $1.2 billion in principal amount of outstanding debt
* Does not intend to seek any debtor-in-possession financing during pendency of bankruptcy cases
* Announces filing for court approval of prepackaged restructuring plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.