Albania's state oil firm takes over fields from partner
TIRANA, Jan 26 Albania's state-owned Albpetrol said on Thursday it had reclaimed two oil zones from its output-sharing partner GBC Oil after it failed to pay Albpetrol more than $20 million.
Dec 14 United Technologies Corp
* FY2017 revenue view $59.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* United Technologies Corp - Remain confident in 2020 outlook of mid to high single-digit organic sales growth
* United Technologies - In 2017 expect rise in organic sales growth despite a slow growth macro-environment and investments in aerospace ramp-up
* FY2016 revenue view $57.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* UTC announces 2017 EPS and sales expectations
* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $6.55 to $6.60
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $6.30 to $6.60
* Sees FY 2017 sales $57.5 billion to $59 billion
* Sees FY 2016 sales $57 billion to $58 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TIRANA, Jan 26 Albania's state-owned Albpetrol said on Thursday it had reclaimed two oil zones from its output-sharing partner GBC Oil after it failed to pay Albpetrol more than $20 million.
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Citigroup Inc executives are confident about the Mexico economy and their Citibanamex subsidiary because the country's low labor costs will make it competitive in global exports regardless of potential changes by the U.S. government in trade agreements.
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, said on Thursday it was hopeful it can cope with any U.S. tax reforms after posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on the back of a stronger stock market.