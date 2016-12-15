Nikkei rises tracking Wall Street; Takata jumps
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, buoyed by record finishes on Wall Street on hopes that the new U.S. administration will focus on growth measures.
Dec 14 Milestone Scientific Inc
* Intends to provide additional data in consultation with FDA Co's Compu-Flo intra articular computer controlled injection system
* Received notification from FDA that Co did not adequately document that device met equivalency standard required for 510(k) clearance
* Cost to generate incremental data estimated to be approximately $100,000
* Provides regulatory update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, buoyed by record finishes on Wall Street on hopes that the new U.S. administration will focus on growth measures.
* Chunghwa Telecom reports un-audited consolidated operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.