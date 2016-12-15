Dec 15 Lonza Group Ag
* Lonza to acquire Capsugel to create leading integrated
solutions provider to the global pharma and consumer healthcare
industries
* Says to acquire Capsugel for $5.5 billion
* Says transaction is expected to be core EPS accretive in
first full year post closing
* Says expects to achieve CHF 30 million p.a. operating
synergies and CHF 15 million tax synergies per annum by year
three
* Says intends to retain current dividend policy and
maintain about 3x net debt/EBITDA leverage
* Says deal includes refinancing of existing Capsugel debt
of approximately $2 billion
* Says has committed debt financing for full acquisition
amount from BofA Merrill lynch and UBS and plans to raise equity
* Says financial package foresees refinancing of Lonza's
current CHF 700 million revolving credit facility
* Says all-cash acquisition of Capsugel will be financed
with a combination of debt and equity financing
