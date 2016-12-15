Dec 15 Kiadis Pharma Nv :

* Kiadis Pharma announces initiation of a Phase I/II clinical trial with ATIR201for thalassemia

* Obtained regulatory approval from national authority in United Kingdom (MHRA, Medicines And Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency)

* New trial will commence in United Kingdom and company plans to expand trial into Germany pending regulatory approval

* Expects first safety and efficacy results to become available in second half of 2017