Dec 15 Noxxon Pharma AG :

* Two companies will collaborate in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of NOXXON's ANTI-CXCL12 agent, NOX-A12, and MSD's anti-PD-1 inhibitor, Keytruda (Pembrolizumab)

* Total of twenty patients will be recruited, ten of each cancer type

* Noxxon will be sponsor of study, which will be conducted in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)