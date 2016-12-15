BRIEF-Chunghwa Telecom qtrly basic earnings per share NT$1.00
* Chunghwa Telecom reports un-audited consolidated operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016
Dec 15 Danaher Corp
* Danaher initiates 2017 outlook
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.95, revenue view $17.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2017 non-GAAP adjusted diluted net earnings per share assumes non-GAAP core revenue growth between 3% and 4%
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.13 to $3.23
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $3.85 to $3.95 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chunghwa Telecom reports un-audited consolidated operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dollar bounces overnight but seen vulnerable to profit taking