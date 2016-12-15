BRIEF-Chunghwa Telecom qtrly basic earnings per share NT$1.00
* Chunghwa Telecom reports un-audited consolidated operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016
Dec 15 Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Entered into a rebate agreement with caremarkpcs health
* Agreement secures formulary status for yosprala
* Rebate agreement with CVS caremark is effective immediately
* Aralez pharmaceuticals-continue to have ongoing discussions with pharmacy benefit managers, payors with goal of increasing patient access to Yosprala
* Aralez provides update on pbm formulary status for yosprala Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dollar bounces overnight but seen vulnerable to profit taking