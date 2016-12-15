GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks creep to 3-month highs, dollar drifts
Dec 15 Transat At Inc
* Q4 revenues of $612.1 million, compared with $634.0 million in 2015
* Corporation recorded a $63.9 million impairment charge for q4
* Q4 adjusted net income(3) of $24.2 million, compared with $44.6 million in 2015.
* Corporation plans to save at least another $25 million in 2017.
* Continuing its cost-reduction and margin-improvement initiatives, which target savings of at least $100 million over three years
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, Jan 25 Hyundai Motor on Wednesday posted a 39 percent drop in its quarterly net profit, missing a consensus forecast, hit by heavy discounts to sell their smaller sedans that are losing ground in South Korea and the United States.