GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks creep to 3-month highs, dollar drifts
* Dollar bounces overnight but seen vulnerable to profit taking
Dec 15 Smart Sand Inc
* Smart sand inc - tons sold totaled approximately 229,600, an increase of 19% sequentially in quarter
* Smart sand - "continue to see signs of recovery in raw frac sand market as growth in activity in oil & gas drilling & completions continues to improve"
* Smart sand, inc. Announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.00
* Q3 revenue $10.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $10.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar bounces overnight but seen vulnerable to profit taking
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, Jan 25 Hyundai Motor on Wednesday posted a 39 percent drop in its quarterly net profit, missing a consensus forecast, hit by heavy discounts to sell their smaller sedans that are losing ground in South Korea and the United States.