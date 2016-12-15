PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 15 Coca-Cola European Partners Plc
* Ccep now expects full-year 2016 results to include approximately 1 per cent revenue growth
* Coca-Cola european partners - sees full-year guidance for 2017 including comparable and fx-neutral diluted earnings per share growth in a high single-digit range
* Coca-Cola european partners plc - declares quarterly dividend of eur0.17 per share.
* Coca-Cola european partners plc says expects 2017 free cash flow in a range of eur700 million to eur800 million
* Coca-Cola european partners plc - does not expect to repurchase shares in 2017
* Coca-Cola european partners plc - for 2017 ccep expects operating profit and diluted earnings per share growth to be up high single-digits
* Coca-Cola european partners -outlook for 2016 and 2017, now expects year-end net debt to ebitda for 2016 to be about 3 1/4 times and for 2017 to be under 3 times
* Coca-Cola european partners - now expects fy 2016 results to include about 1 per cent revenue growth, modest mid-single-digit operating profit growth
* Coca-Cola european partners plc - remains on track to achieve pre-tax savings of eur315 million to eur340 million through synergies by mid-2019
* Coca-Cola european partners plc - brock will retire and be succeeded by damian gammell, currently chief operating officer, effective 28 december 2016
* Coca-Cola european partners plc - expects to exit 2017 with run-rate savings of approximately one-half of target
* Coca-Cola european partners plc - for 2017, ccep expects modest low single-digit revenue growth
* Coca-Cola european partners - remains on track to achieve pre-tax run-rate savings of eur315 million to eur340 million through synergies by mid-2019
* Coca-Cola european partners provides 2017 business update and full-year 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, Jan 25 Hyundai Motor on Wednesday posted a 39 percent drop in its quarterly net profit, missing a consensus forecast, hit by heavy discounts to sell their smaller sedans that are losing ground in South Korea and the United States.
* Nominates Rosalind Brewer, Jorgen Vig Knudstorp And Satya Nadella to its board of directors