Dec 15 Coca-Cola European Partners Plc

* Ccep now expects full-year 2016 results to include approximately 1 per cent revenue growth

* Coca-Cola european partners - sees full-year guidance for 2017 including comparable and fx-neutral diluted earnings per share growth in a high single-digit range

* Coca-Cola european partners plc - declares quarterly dividend of eur0.17 per share.

* Coca-Cola european partners plc says expects 2017 free cash flow in a range of eur700 million to eur800 million

* Coca-Cola european partners plc - does not expect to repurchase shares in 2017

* Coca-Cola european partners plc - for 2017 ccep expects operating profit and diluted earnings per share growth to be up high single-digits

* Coca-Cola european partners -outlook for 2016 and 2017, now expects year-end net debt to ebitda for 2016 to be about 3 1/4 times and for 2017 to be under 3 times

* Coca-Cola european partners - now expects fy 2016 results to include about 1 per cent revenue growth, modest mid-single-digit operating profit growth

* Coca-Cola european partners plc - remains on track to achieve pre-tax savings of eur315 million to eur340 million through synergies by mid-2019

* Coca-Cola european partners plc - brock will retire and be succeeded by damian gammell, currently chief operating officer, effective 28 december 2016

* Coca-Cola european partners plc - expects to exit 2017 with run-rate savings of approximately one-half of target

* Coca-Cola european partners plc - for 2017, ccep expects modest low single-digit revenue growth

