Cisco to buy AppDynamics for about $3.7 bln
Jan 24 Cisco said on Tuesday it intends to acquire AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.
Dec 15 Noble Environmental Power LLC:
* Noble Environmental Power LLC- as a result of reorganization, paragon noble now owns 100% of equity of noble
* Noble Environmental Power - Paragon Noble, LLC agreed to reduce noble debt it held by 10%, reduce interest rate on its debt
* Noble Environmental Power - Paragon Noble, LLC agreed to extend maturity of its debt by an additional five years
* Noble Environmental Power - Co's amended plan of reorganization was confirmed by u.s. Bankruptcy court for district of Delaware by order dated December 9, 2016
* Noble Environmental Power LLC says all creditors other than paragon noble retained 100% of their claims
* Noble Environmental Power LLC completes financial restructuring and emerges from Chapter 11 Source text for Eikon:
Jan 24 Cisco said on Tuesday it intends to acquire AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Cisco announces intent to acquire application performance monitoring leader AppDynamics