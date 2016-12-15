Dec 15 Noble Environmental Power LLC:

* Noble Environmental Power LLC- as a result of reorganization, paragon noble now owns 100% of equity of noble

* Noble Environmental Power - Paragon Noble, LLC agreed to reduce noble debt it held by 10%, reduce interest rate on its debt

* Noble Environmental Power - Paragon Noble, LLC agreed to extend maturity of its debt by an additional five years

* Noble Environmental Power - Co's amended plan of reorganization was confirmed by u.s. Bankruptcy court for district of Delaware by order dated December 9, 2016

* Noble Environmental Power LLC says all creditors other than paragon noble retained 100% of their claims

