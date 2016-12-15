Dec 15 Baxter International Inc
* Baxter international inc - deal for total consideration of
approximately $625 million
* Baxter international inc says upon closing, deal is
expected to be modestly accretive to adjusted earnings and
increasingly accretive thereafter
* Deal expected to close in second half of 2017
* Baxter international inc - anticipates launching seven to
nine new products annually over next few years
* Baxter international inc - boards of directors of both
companies have approved proposed acquisition, which is expected
to close in second half of 2017
* Baxter international inc says in 2016, claris injectables
is expected to deliver annual global revenues in excess of $100
million
* Baxter international inc says expects to finance
transaction through cash on hand, debt or a combination
* Baxter to expand portfolio of essential generic injectable
medicines with acquisition of claris injectables limited
