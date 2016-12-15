Dec 15 Baxter International Inc

* Baxter international inc - deal for total consideration of approximately $625 million

* Baxter international inc says upon closing, deal is expected to be modestly accretive to adjusted earnings and increasingly accretive thereafter

* Deal expected to close in second half of 2017

* Baxter international inc - anticipates launching seven to nine new products annually over next few years

* Baxter international inc - total consideration of approximately $625 million

* Baxter international inc - boards of directors of both companies have approved proposed acquisition, which is expected to close in second half of 2017

* Baxter international inc says in 2016, claris injectables is expected to deliver annual global revenues in excess of $100 million

* Baxter international inc says expects to finance transaction through cash on hand, debt or a combination

* Baxter to expand portfolio of essential generic injectable medicines with acquisition of claris injectables limited