BRIEF-Cisco to acquire AppDynamics for $3.7 bln
* Cisco announces intent to acquire application performance monitoring leader AppDynamics
Dec 15 Breaking Data Corp
* Co will acquire snm in exchange for issuance of total of 190 million shares of breaking data to security holders of snm
* Agreement is to be superseded by a definitive share purchase agreement to be signed on or before january 13, 2017
* Breaking data corp. Announces agreement to acquire givemesport Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cisco announces intent to acquire application performance monitoring leader AppDynamics
Jan 24 Private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy U.S. business marketing firm Infogroup Inc for roughly $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call