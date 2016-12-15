Dec 15 Hanesbrands Inc
* Hanesbrands - co has agreed to sell tontine pillow and
quilt business, assets in an all-cash transaction for aud14
million to john cotton group
* Hanesbrands inc - agreed to sell business and assets of
dunlop flooring to united kingdom-based victoria plc
* Hanesbrands inc - hanes has agreed to sell business and
assets of dunlop flooring in an all-cash transaction for aud34
million
* Sales are expected to be completed in q1 of 2017
* Hanesbrands announces agreement to divest australian
flooring and pillow businesses as planned
