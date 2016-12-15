Dec 15 Gevo Inc -

* Stockholders approved amendment to amended and restated certificate of incorporation to effect reverse stock split of outstanding common shares

* Stockholders approved to effect reverse stock split by ratio of not less than 1-for-2 and not more than 1-for-20 at any time on or prior to Jan 6, 2017

* Gevo stockholders approve reverse split