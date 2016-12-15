PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 15 Calibre Mining Corp
* Calibre mining corp - proceeds of placement will be used to advance exploration and development of company's 100% owned gold projects in nicaragua
* Intends to conduct a non-brokered private placement of up to 17.8 million units of company at a price of $0.10 per unit
* Calibre announces $1,780,000 private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, Jan 25 Hyundai Motor on Wednesday posted a 39 percent drop in its quarterly net profit, missing a consensus forecast, hit by heavy discounts to sell their smaller sedans that are losing ground in South Korea and the United States.
* Nominates Rosalind Brewer, Jorgen Vig Knudstorp And Satya Nadella to its board of directors