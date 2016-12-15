UPDATE 2-Seagate forecasts 3rd-qtr revenue above estimates
Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc forecast current-quarter revenue above estimates, buoyed by strong demand for its cloud-based storage products.
Dec 15 NantHealth Inc :
* Intention to offer $100 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021
* NantHealth expects to use net proceeds from the offering for potentially pursuing targeted acquisitions
* NantHealth, Inc. announces proposed $100 million convertible notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc forecast current-quarter revenue above estimates, buoyed by strong demand for its cloud-based storage products.
* Steel Dynamics reports fourth quarter and annual 2016 results
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.