BRIEF-Starbucks nominates Rosalind Brewer, Jorgen Vig Knudstorp and Satya Nadella to its board of directors
Dec 15 Blackberry Ltd :
* Blackberry secures global smart phone software and brand licensing agreement with TCL Communication
* Blackberry will license its security software and service suite, as well as related brand assets to TCL Communication
* Blackberry will continue to control and develop its security and software solutions
* TCL Communication will be exclusive global manufacturer and distributor for all Blackberry-branded smartphones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.