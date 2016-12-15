Dec 15 Blackberry Ltd :

* Blackberry secures global smart phone software and brand licensing agreement with TCL Communication

* Blackberry will license its security software and service suite, as well as related brand assets to TCL Communication

* Blackberry will continue to control and develop its security and software solutions

* TCL Communication will be exclusive global manufacturer and distributor for all Blackberry-branded smartphones