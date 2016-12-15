BRIEF-Starbucks nominates Rosalind Brewer, Jorgen Vig Knudstorp and Satya Nadella to its board of directors
* Nominates Rosalind Brewer, Jorgen Vig Knudstorp And Satya Nadella to its board of directors
Dec 15 Unum Group :
* Unum reiterated its expectations for 2016 full year after-tax operating income per share growth
* Expects after-tax operating income per share growth in a range of 3 percent to 6 percent for 2017
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Unum provides business update and 2017 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.