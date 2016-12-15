Dec 15 Chanticleer Holdings Inc

* Chanticleer Holdings - rights offering proceeds to be used to retire certain of co's current debt obligations, provide funds for store-related growth

* Chanticleer Holdings inc says proposed rights offering will consist of up to an aggregate of 1 million units at a subscription price of $13.50 per unit

* Chanticleer Holdings announces commencement of subscription period for rights offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: