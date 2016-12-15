Cisco to buy AppDynamics for about $3.7 bln
Jan 24 Cisco said on Tuesday it intends to acquire AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.
Dec 15 Optima Specialty Steel Inc
* Optima Specialty Steel, Inc. files for reorganization
* Optima Specialty Steel Inc says Commenced a reorganization under chapter 11 in United States Bankruptcy Court for District of Delaware
* Optima Specialty Steel says it currently has sufficient cash on hand to satisfy customary obligations associated with ongoing operations of its business
* Optima Specialty Steel Inc says Company is currently considering several debtor-in-possession financing arrangements
* Optima Specialty Steel Inc says normal day-to-day operations will continue without interruption
* Optima Specialty Steel Inc says currently has sufficient cash on hand to satisfy customary obligations associated with ongoing operations of its business
* Cisco announces intent to acquire application performance monitoring leader AppDynamics