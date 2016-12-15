Dec 15 Optima Specialty Steel Inc

* Optima Specialty Steel, Inc. files for reorganization

* Optima Specialty Steel Inc says Commenced a reorganization under chapter 11 in United States Bankruptcy Court for District of Delaware

* Optima Specialty Steel says it currently has sufficient cash on hand to satisfy customary obligations associated with ongoing operations of its business

* Optima Specialty Steel Inc says Company is currently considering several debtor-in-possession financing arrangements

* Optima Specialty Steel Inc says normal day-to-day operations will continue without interruption

