BRIEF-Japan Airlines Co's revenue probably slid 5 percent for 9 months ended Dec 31 -Nikkei
* Japan Airlines' Group operating profit likely fell 20% on the year to around 135 billion yen for the 9 months ended Dec. 31 - Nikkei
Dec 16 Cerenis Therapeutics Holding SA :
* Announced on Thursday that received FDA IND approval to begin studies with CER-209 in NAFLD and NASH
* Investigational New Drug application (IND) for CER-209 includes plans for a Phase I clinical study of its P2Y13 receptor agonist drug candidate (CER-209) in healthy volunteers for clinical investigation of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steato-Hepatitis (NASH)
* Says plans to begin enrollment for CER-209 in Q1 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2gQoHjR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan 27 A federal jury found former Jefferies Group bond trader Jesse Litvak guilty for a second time for defrauding customers on bond prices, but acquitted him on nine of the 10 counts he faced.
* Canon's group operating profit is seen topping 250 billion yen ($2.17 billion) for the fiscal year ending December 2017 - nikkei