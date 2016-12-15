BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
Dec 15 ARI Network Services Inc
* ARI Network Services Inc- Expect Auction123 to add over $3 million to fiscal 2017 revenue, and it will be immediately accretive to margins
* ARI Network Services, Inc. announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 revenue rose 4.6 percent to $12.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.