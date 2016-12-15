Dec 15 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc- Withdrew its investigational new drug application following a verbal notification of a clinical hold from U.S. FDA

* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc- Decisions do not affect company's ongoing global phase 2 study (DRIVE PK) for AG-348

* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc- It is no longer developing its second pyruvate kinase-R (PKR) activator, AG-519

* Agios provides update on PKR Program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: