BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
Dec 15 Jabil Circuit Inc :
* Sees q2 core diluted earnings per share (non-U.S. gaap) $0.35 to $0.57 per diluted share
* Sees q2 net revenue $4.2 billion to $4.5 billion
* Sees q2 U.S. GAAP net diluted earnings per share from loss of $0.18 per share to profit of $0.18 per diluted share
* Jabil posts first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $5.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.91 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.47
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.