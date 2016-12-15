BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
Dec 15 Quanex Building Products Corp :
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.16
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $249.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quanex Building Products Corp- qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.45
* Quanex building products announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 sales $249.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $249.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.