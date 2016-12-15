BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
Dec 15 Kroger Co :
* Says offer does not include store and district associates, senior officers, and supermarket division presidents
* Kroger announces voluntary retirement offering for non-store employees
* Kroger Co - approximately 2,000 non-store associates are eligible for voluntary retirement offering.
* Expenses related to offer will be reflected in kroger's Q1 2017 results
* Kroger - eligibility for voluntary retirement offering will generally include administrative associates who meet certain criteria related to age and years of service as of Dec 1, 2016
* Kroger announces voluntary retirement offering for non-store employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.