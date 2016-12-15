BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
Dec 15 Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust- public offering 4.37 million trust units at $13.75 per unit for gross proceeds of $60 million
* Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust- net proceeds from offering will be used to fund future acquisitions, repay debt
* Morguard North American Residential REIT announces public offering of $60 million of trust units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.