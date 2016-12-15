BRIEF-Cisco to acquire AppDynamics for $3.7 bln
* Cisco announces intent to acquire application performance monitoring leader AppDynamics
Dec 15 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc
* Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc - Plan to respond expeditiously to second requests and continue to expect that transaction will close by end of Q2 2017
* Ritchie Bros. and IronPlanet receive requests for additional information and documentary material under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act
Jan 24 Private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy U.S. business marketing firm Infogroup Inc for roughly $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call