Dec 15 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc

* Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc - Plan to respond expeditiously to second requests and continue to expect that transaction will close by end of Q2 2017

* Ritchie Bros. and IronPlanet receive requests for additional information and documentary material under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act