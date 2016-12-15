BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
Dec 15 Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation :
* Acerus pharmaceuticals corporation- acerus is eligible to receive a milestone payment upon regulatory approval of natesto in south korea
* Acerus pharmaceuticals corporation - will receive non-refundable upfront fee, with a first instalment paid at signing and remaining payable in jan 2017
* Acerus pharmaceuticals corporation- acerus will oversee manufacturing of natesto and receive a supply price for product
* Press release - acerus announces natesto license agreement with hyundai pharm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.