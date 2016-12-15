BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
Dec 15 Entree Gold Inc :
* Entree Gold Inc- net proceeds from private placement are expected to be used to support restructuring of entrée's business
* Says co announced non-brokered private placement of up to 17 million units of company at a price of c$0.41 per unit
* Entree Gold - proceeds to also be used for exploration program designed to test several high priority targets at company's ann mason project in nevada
* Entree Gold announces non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.