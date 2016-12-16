Dec 15 Interoil Corp
* Interoil-Exxonmobil agreed to purchase all
issued,outstanding shares of co for consideration consisting of
$45 per share payable in Exxonmobil shares
* Entered into amended and restated arrangement agreement
with Exxonmobil that extends outside date of transaction to
march 31, 2017
* Termination fee that may become payable by company in
certain circumstances has been increased from $67 million to
$100 million
* New record date set for January 10, 2017 for shareholder
meeting anticipated in mid-February 2017
* Company expects to mail revised mic in mid-January 2017
* Under terms, Exxonmobil also agreed to make a contingent
resource payment
* CRP to provide for additional cash payment of about $7.07
per co share for each tcfe gross resource certification of
Elk-Antelope field above 6.2 tcfe
* Additional cash payment up to a cap of 11 tcfe of
certified resource, up from July arrangement agreement, which
was capped at 10 tcfe
* Interoil provides update on Exxonmobil transaction
