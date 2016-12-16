Dec 15 Canexus Corp :
* Says transaction is to be completed by way of a plan of
arrangement under business corporations act (Alberta)
* Says Canexus' board of directors unanimously determined
that arrangement is in best interests of canexus
* Longview Communications is Canexus' communications
advisor. Kingsdale Shareholder Services is Canexus' strategic
shareholder services advisor
* Says deal arrangement reflects an enterprise value of
approximately $900 million for canexus
* Says board will recommend that Canexus shareholders vote
in favour of arrangement
* Canexus announces agreement to be acquired by Chemtrade
for $1.65 per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: