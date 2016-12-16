Restaurant Brands to launch Tim Hortons in Mexico
Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.
Dec 16 American Hotel Income Properties Reit LP -
* Deal for approximately U.S. $124.0 million
* $65 million mortgage loan is expected to have a 10-year term, with interest-only payments for first three years
* Fund purchase, using combination of portion of net proceeds from recently announced offering of units, $65.0 million cmbs loan
* $65 million mortgage loan, after frist three years, to be amortized over a 30-year period for remaining seven years
* $65 million mortgage loan is expected to have a fixed interest rate of about 4.70% for entire 10-year term
* Deal is expected to close in late January 2017
* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted funds from operations per unit
* American Hotel Income Properties Reit LP announces the acquisition of a strategic portfolio of three embassy suites by Hilton branded hotels with a total of 782 guestrooms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
