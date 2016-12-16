Dec 16 Gramercy Property Trust
* Gramercy Property Trust announces acquisition of $521
million core logistics portfolio
* Gramercy Property-2017 cash NOI for stabilized properties
expected to be about $30.3 million with 5.2 years of weighted
average remaining lease term
* Gramercy Property Trust - assumed about $198 million of
secured debt in connection with acquisition with weighted
average interest rate of 4.1 pct
* Gramercy Property Trust - two value add assets are
currently 82 pct leased and are expected to generate cash NOI of
$4.6 million upon stabilization
* The $521 million portfolio consists of 15 stabilized
assets with a weighted average remaining lease term of 5.2 years
