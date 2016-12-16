Dec 16 AlarmForce Industries Inc
* Intends to restate its financial statements for year ended
October 31, 2015 and first and second quarters of 2016
* AlarmForce Industries Inc says aggregate amount of revenue
that was incorrectly earned is not expected to exceed $3.5m for
those periods
* AlarmForce Industries - believes that its current
liquidity and cash flow is sufficient to fund cost of the
ongoing review and its expansion plans
* AlarmForce Industries-historical financial
statements,related MD&A for years ended October 31, 2013, 2014,
2015 & Q1, Q2 2016 should not be relied upon
* AlarmForce Industries -will be required to cancel up to
3,400 subscribers as at Q3 2016 for subscribers who should have
been cancelled in prior periods
* AlarmForce - expects to be able to provide details of
number of affected residential contracts, amount of restated
revenue and expenses when it reports
* Company does not anticipate any change in dividend policy
at this time
* AlarmForce announces decision to restate certain
historical financial statements and provides update on status of
Q3 filings
