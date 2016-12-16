Dec 16 Mylan NV
* Mylan says authorized generic, which will reach pharmacies
starting next week, has same drug formulation and device
functionality as Epipen auto-injector
* Authorized generic for Epipen auto-injector is available
in 0.15 mg and 0.3 mg strengths
* Launch of authorized generic for Epipen-injector at a
wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) of $300 per epinephrine
injection
* To further increase access to treatment, mylan has
launched an additional patient purchase option at $300 per
two-pack
* Mylan launches the first generic for Epipen (epinephrine
injection, USP) auto-injector as an authorized generic
