Dec 16 Mylan NV

* Mylan says authorized generic, which will reach pharmacies starting next week, has same drug formulation and device functionality as Epipen auto-injector

* Authorized generic for Epipen auto-injector is available in 0.15 mg and 0.3 mg strengths

* Launch of authorized generic for Epipen-injector at a wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) of $300 per epinephrine injection

* To further increase access to treatment, mylan has launched an additional patient purchase option at $300 per two-pack

* Mylan launches the first generic for Epipen (epinephrine injection, USP) auto-injector as an authorized generic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: