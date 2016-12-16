BRIEF-S&P affirms Azerbaijan 'BB+/B' ratings
* S&P - Azerbaijan 'BB+/B' ratings affirmed; Outlook remains negative
Dec 16 State Street Corp -
* O'hanley remains president and chief executive officer of state street global advisors (SSGA)
* State street appoints Ronald O'Hanley its vice chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* S&P - Azerbaijan 'BB+/B' ratings affirmed; Outlook remains negative
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds move in inflation gauge)
* S&P - Principality of Andorra 'BBB-/A-3' ratings affirmed; Outlook stable Source text (http://bit.ly/2k048zP)