Dec 16 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc :

* "latest data show combination of Otlertuzumab and bendamustine is well tolerated"

* Aptevo - exploring utility of otlertuzumab in combination with additional CLL therapies to evaluate clinical benefit in distinct CLL patient subgroup

* Aptevo Therapeutics announces publication of phase 2 clinical data for otlertuzumab Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: