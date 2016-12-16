Dec 16 Virtus Investment Partners Inc
* Virtus investment partners announces agreement to acquire
Ridgeworth Investments
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc says transaction is
expected to be accretive to earnings per share
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc says will also acquire
certain investments at their fair value as of closing, for total
consideration of about $513 million
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc says Morgan Stanley Senior
Funding Inc and Barclays Capital have provided committed debt
financing for up to $475 million
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc says Barclays Capital and
Morgan Stanley & Co LLC acted as financial advisors to Virtus
* Transaction values Ridgeworth at $472 million
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc says transaction, which has
been approved by boards of directors of both companies, is
expected to close in mid-2017
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc says deal expected to be
financed using existing balance sheet resources and combination
of debt, equity, equity-linked securities
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc says board of trustees of
Ridgeworth mutual funds has approved reorganization of
Ridgeworth mutual funds into Virtus mutual funds
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc says RBC Capital Markets
LLC acted as financial advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP was
legal advisor to Ridgeworth
