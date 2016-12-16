BRIEF-Joe Edwards reports 5.67 percent passive stake in United Bancshares Inc
* Joe Edwards reports 5.67 percent passive stake in United Bancshares Inc as of Dec. 31 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ktmNDY) Further company coverage:
Dec 16 TG Therapeutics Inc:
* TG Therapeutics Inc announces publication of clinical data from the phase 2 trial of TG-1101 (ublituximab) in combination with ibrutinib in the british journal of haematology
* An 88% overall response rate was reported at month 6 for all patients treated in phase 2 study of tg-1101
* Phase 2 study of tg-1101 data demonstrates combination to be well tolerated with limited grade 3/4 adverse events observed
* TG Therapeutics- "recently announced completion of enrollment in revised genuine trial and look forward to announcing top line data in first half of 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Novan reports topline results from SB204 phase 3 pivotal trials
* Moody's says Indonesia's new mining regulations credit negative for FCX