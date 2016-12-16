UPDATE 1-London underground staff, BA cabin crew, to strike next month
LONDON, Jan 27 London commuters face more travel chaos in February and March as underground train staff press their case over staffing levels with another round of strikes.
Dec 16 Mimedx Group Inc :
* MiMedx 2017 guidance forecasts revenue growth in excess of 21% and operating earnings growth in excess of 90%
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.31 to $0.33
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.18 to $0.20
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.09 to $0.11
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.21 to $0.23
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $302 million to $307 million
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $69.4 million to $72.9 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $244.5 million to $248 million
* MiMedx Group Inc says board of directors to authorize an increase in and extension of company's share repurchase program
* "Anticipating increased growth from Amniofill and Orthoflo Lyophilized, two new product lines we launched during Q3 of this year"
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $300.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $70.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MiMedx Group Inc - Extends term of share repurchase program until December 31, 2017
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $245.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MiMedx Group - Increase in share repurchase program gives company about $10 million remaining in share repurchase program that commenced in May, 2014
* MiMedx Group Inc says gross profit margins for 2017 expected to be in range of 86% to 88% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan 27 A federal jury on Friday found former Jefferies Group bond trader Jesse Litvak guilty on one count of securities fraud for cheating his customers on bond prices, but acquitted him on nine other counts.
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 General Atlantic LLC has tapped Latin America Managing Director Martín Escobari to become co-chairman of the U.S. private equity firm's global investment committee, a Brazilian blog said on Friday.