BRIEF-Daito Trust's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 bln Yen in April-Dec period - Nikkei
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei
Dec 19 Hercules Capital Inc
* Hercules provides interim Q4 2016 portfolio update and expects to exceed its debt investment portfolio target of $1.35 billion by year-end 2016
* Hercules Capital Inc total annual 2016 new commitments anticipated to exceed $800.0 million
* Hercules capital says debt investment portfolio well positioned for increases short term interest rates, adding potentially $0.02 net investment income annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei
* ANA Holdings is expected to report an operating profit of roughly 130 billion yen ($1.14 billion) for the nine months ended in December - Nikkei
* Expected approvals seen as blows to climate, Native American groups